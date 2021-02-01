IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Govt cracks down on Twitter accounts talking about ‘farmer genocide’
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
india news

Govt cracks down on Twitter accounts talking about ‘farmer genocide’

Twitter is moving to contest the blocks and would let the accounts return to the platform, a person familiar with the matter said
READ FULL STORY
By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:30 PM IST

The Central government on Monday issued orders to withhold nearly 250 URLs, including Twitter accounts and posts, that were running the hashtag #Modiplanningfarmergenocide, people familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

The withheld accounts include farmers collective Kisan Ekta Morcha, news outfit Caravan India, actor Sushant, Prasad Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar, activist Hansraj Meena and former Lok Sabha MP and CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim.

Officials familiar with the matter said that the blocking of Shashi Shekhar was likely a mistake, as he was the one who drew the government’s attention to the issue.

Also Watch | Budget: Watch farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s reaction to FM Nirmala’s speech

“His account will soon be unblocked,” said an official familiar with the matter. “He was the one who drew the government’s attention to the hashtag that was being used.”

The accounts, said a person familiar with the matter, have been indefinitely withheld.

People familiar with the matter said that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had issued the order under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act after it received directions from the Home ministry. “The Home ministry said that the tweets could lead to an adverse law and order situation,” said a person familiar with the matter. “The accounts have been withheld to prevent an escalation of violence.”

However, a second person said that Twitter was moving to contest the blocks and would let the accounts return to the platform.

“These accounts are accessible outside India,” the second person said. “Legal teams are working to contest the order. The accounts are likely to be restored as soon as the meeting of Twitter officials concludes.”

The official added that the government had to step in to prevent any incitement to violence. “MHA’s agencies looked into the matter and conveyed that the situation had the potential to spiral,” said the official. “The accounts were tweeting about an impending farmer genocide. The government can’t allow anyone to incite violence.”

Under Section 69 (A), the government can suspend accounts that can cause a threat to public order.

The government has been in a face-off with farmers over the three controversial agriculture laws that the latter say will hurt their livelihood and should be repealed. The protests turned violent on Republic Day, with some farmer union members hoisting a religious flag at the Red Fort.

The situation has since been tense at the borders, where the farmer agitation continues. People claiming to be locals last week pelted stones at the farmers, leaving many injured, include police personnel.

Twitter’s rules and policies state: “Many countries have laws that may apply to Tweets and/or Twitter account content. In our continuing effort to make our services available to people everywhere, if we receive a properly scoped request from an authorized entity, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time. Transparency is vital to protecting freedom of expression, so we have a notice policy for withheld content. Upon receipt of requests to withhold content, we will promptly notify the affected account holders (unless we are prohibited from doing so e.g. if we receive a court order under seal).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)
india news

Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech underlines govt’s focus on poll-bound states

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Assam along with the Union Territory of Puducherry will face state elections in April-May this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat speaking on the Union budget in Dehradun on Monday(HT PHOTO)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat speaking on the Union budget in Dehradun on Monday(HT PHOTO)
india news

Budget will make India healthy and safe, says Uttarakhand CM

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:05 PM IST
  • Trivendra Singh Rawat said the budget will also develop the medical industry including pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturing companies in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday introduced nine more reforms for the agricultural sector as thousands of farmers continued their protest against the three farm laws on the borders of the national capital.(ANI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday introduced nine more reforms for the agricultural sector as thousands of farmers continued their protest against the three farm laws on the borders of the national capital.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: FM announces seven more measures for agri sector

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
india news

Govt cracks down on Twitter accounts talking about ‘farmer genocide’

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Twitter is moving to contest the blocks and would let the accounts return to the platform, a person familiar with the matter said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjabi singers Kanwar Grewal and Harf Cheema reach farmers' protest site against new farm laws at Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Punjabi singers Kanwar Grewal and Harf Cheema reach farmers' protest site against new farm laws at Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Centre asks Twitter to block 250 accounts for 'hateful' tweets on farm protest

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Ahead of the farmers' tractor march on Republic Day, which turned violent, Delhi Police reported over 300 Pakistan-based Twitter handles trying to vitiate farmers' protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said if WhatsApp does not file its reply, then the averment made in the writ petition filed by petitioner Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam will be taken as accepted.(PTI)
A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said if WhatsApp does not file its reply, then the averment made in the writ petition filed by petitioner Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam will be taken as accepted.(PTI)
india news

SC seeks WhatsApp reply on plea for non-sharing of UPI data with any third party

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Several interlocutory applications have been filed in the plea which also seek direction for framing regulation to ensure that data collected on UPI platforms is not “exploited” or used in any manner other than for processing payments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Delhi high court in New Delhi.
A file photo of Delhi high court in New Delhi.
india news

HC dismisses PIL for action against police, intelligence officials

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:14 PM IST
A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh declined to entertain the PIL saying it was too early for the court to interfere in the issue as police has registered FIRs in relation to the incident on January 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (File photo)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (File photo)
india news

Union minister Tomar, NCP chief spar over farm laws

By Faisal Malik
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Sharad Pawar has alleged that Narendra Tomar is not bringing proper facts before the people, assuring that the new laws will not affect the mandis
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI)
india news

India sets aside 4.78 lakh crore for defence, 19% hike in capital expenditure

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:10 PM IST
The increase comes at a time when India is locked in a prolonged border row with China and the threat of a two-front conflict with China and Pakistan cannot be ruled out
READ FULL STORY
Close
The seizure included one AK 47 rifle, three magazines of AK 47, 94 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, two Chinese pistols, two Chinese pistol magazines, eight rounds of pistol ammunition, five UBGL grenades, among others(HT Photo )
The seizure included one AK 47 rifle, three magazines of AK 47, 94 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, two Chinese pistols, two Chinese pistol magazines, eight rounds of pistol ammunition, five UBGL grenades, among others(HT Photo )
india news

Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Rajouri, huge cache of arms recovered

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:46 PM IST
During the search operation, war like stores were recovered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue operation carried out after a building collapsed in a commercial complex, at Bhiwandi in Thane.(PTI)
Rescue operation carried out after a building collapsed in a commercial complex, at Bhiwandi in Thane.(PTI)
india news

1 dead, 6 rescued in godown collapse in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Teams of Thane district rescue force, disaster management cell, and fire services officials are at the spot and carrying out the rescue and relief work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session on Monday.(PTI Photo)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session on Monday.(PTI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: FM announces production linked incentive schemes

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Badal. (Videograb )
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Badal. (Videograb )
india news

Sitting at your door: Ex-ally scoffs at PM's phone call away offer to farmers

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:35 PM IST
At the all-party meet on Sunday, PM Modi said the government was only a “phone call away” for talks with farmers who have been involved in a weeks-long agitation over the three farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers have been protesting at the borders surrounding the national capital against the three new farm laws.(HT Photo)
Farmers have been protesting at the borders surrounding the national capital against the three new farm laws.(HT Photo)
india news

Farmers Protest: DMRC closes gates of Tikri Border, other metro stations

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:00 AM IST
The Delhi traffic police has also issued an alert for the commuters travelling towards ISBT Anand Vihar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vehicle plies on a snow-covered road after heavy snowfall, in Baramulla district of J&K. (ANI)
A vehicle plies on a snow-covered road after heavy snowfall, in Baramulla district of J&K. (ANI)
india news

Srinagar records its coldest night since 1991; mercury at -8.8°C

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway was suspended after a land slide in Banihal and efforts are on to clear the highway of the debris
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP