Twitter shows J&K, Ladakh independent from India: Report

At a time when Twitter is engaged in a face-off with the Union government over the new Information Technology rules, the social media giant has shown the Union territories of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh as territories independent from India, Hindustan Times’ sister publication Live Hindustan has reported.

According to Live Hindustan, Twitter has shown Jammu and Kashmir as an independent country while Ladakh has been depicted as a part of China. The error has been spotted in a map on the tweep life section under the career portal on Twitter’s website. The government might take strict action in this matter, senior government officials told the publication.

In October 2020 as well, the San Francisco-headquartered company showed Ladakh as a part of China for which it apologised to a parliamentary panel after massive uproar. In November, the government issued a notice to Twitter for showing Leh in Jammu and Kashmir, instead of Ladakh.

Also Read: ‘Twitter has apologised in writing for ‘Ladakh in China’ error,’ says Meenakshi Lekhi

In recent days, the social media giant has been in the news for not complying with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, one of the major requirements of which is appointing a local residence grievance officer. On Sunday, Dharmendra Chaturas, who was appointed to the role in an interim capacity, left the post after which Jeremy Kessel was appointed to the post. However, this puts Twitter in violation of the norms.

Also Read: Twitter's interim grievance officer for India quits amid disagreement with Centre

Last Friday, Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who heads the Union ministry for electronics and information technology (MeitY), with which Twitter is engaged in the face-off, found himself locked out of his account for more than an hour. The social media giant has also been in the news for its managing director in India, Manish Maheshwari, being summoned by the Uttar Pradesh Police for questioning in connection with a video of an alleged hate crime in the northern state.