Two AK 47s found in almirah in mining scam; ‘Belong to our jawans': Cops

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday recovered two AK-47s from the residence of Prem Prakash in connection with the illegal mining case which later were claimed by the Jharkhand police. In a photo shared by ED sources, the Ak-47 guns can be seen kept on two different racks of the almirah. There was hardly anything else in the almirah, as evident in the photo shared. Also Read: ED conducts raids at a dozen locations over Jharkhand illegal mining case

"We had come here for information after getting information about the recovery of the AK47s. The two rifles belong to our jawans. The agency would hand over these guns to us later as per due process. We will give the status report about the recovery to our seniors," said Binod Kumar, officer-in-charge, Argora police station.

The residence from where the guns have been recovered is a rented accommodation of Prakash in Harmu Housing colony under Argora police station.

Binod Kumar however, said he can't reveal the name of the two guards as yet. Sources said two guards have been provided by Jharkhand police to Prem Prakash and the sophisticated rifles belong to them. However, Prakash and his guards are untraceable as yet.

The agency on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations in Jharkhand, Bihar, Tail Nadu and Delhi-NCR after Hemant Soren's aide Pankaj Mishra was questioned. Mishra was arrested days ago in connection with the case and this is not the first raid at Mishra's residence.

The ED probe began after it raided Mishra and his alleged associates on July 8, covering 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa in Jharkhand in the case linked to alleged instances of illegal mining and extortion. The searches were launched after the ED filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Mishra and others in March, alleging that the former "illegally grabbed or amassed huge assets in his favour".

Soon after the July raids, the ED seized funds amounting to ₹13.32 crore lying in 50 bank accounts.

"The evidence collected during the course of the investigation, including the statements of various persons, digital evidence and documents, revealed that the seized cash or bank balance is derived from illegal mining being rampantly done in the Sahibganj area, including the forest area," the agency had said.

(With agency inputs)

