‘Two Allahabad Dalit girls gang-raped’: Cops

Two minor Dalit girls were allegedly abducted and gang-raped by five youngsters in a village in Bamrauli area under the Dhumanganj police station on Tuesday night after they went to relieve themselves in the nearby fields, police said.

The girls, aged 15 and 14, were out on the field when five youths abducted them in a car and gang-raped them.

The victims, who later reached home, were admitted to the hospital. The condition of one of the girls is reported to be serious. Meanwhile, a relative of the girl blamed the police for the delay in filing the FIR. The relative alleged that a case was eventually registered against one known and four unidentified accused only on Thursday night after intervention from senior police officials.

Mohit Agarwal, inspector general, Prayagraj Range said, “Medical examination of the girls has been carried out and their statements will be recorded soon. Teams have been constituted for the arrest of the culprits and an enquiry has been initiated to investigate the cause of delay in lodging the FIR .”

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 23:44 IST