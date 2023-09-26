Two arrested for raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan inside mosque in Karnataka

Two people were arrested for allegedly raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans inside the premises of a mosque in Dakshina Kannada district, Kabada police said on Monday.

According to police officers, the incident occurred late on Sunday night ay 11pm, when two unknown individuals arrived on a motorcycle and entered the Mardhala Badria Juma Masjid compound.

According to police officers, upon receiving a complaint from the mosque’s head that ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans were raised, the police reviewed the CCTV footage and the two were arrested. The accused were identified as Sachin Rai (26) and Keerthan Poojari (24) — both residents of Kaikamba village in Kadaba taluk.

“The mosque is enclosed by a boundary wall and has a gate at the junction of Kadaba-Mardhala road. On the night of September 24, around 11 PM, the two entered the mosque compound and chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, and also threatened not to allow Byaris (Muslims) to live,” a senior police officer said.

The Moulvi of the mosque and its head, who were in the office at the time, observed the two strangers departing the mosque premises when they came out . Upon reviewing the mosque’s CCTV footage, it was noted that a suspicious car had been driving along the road in front of the mosque. Mosque committee member Mohammed Faizal told reporters that the area is known for its harmonious coexistence between Hindu and Muslim communities, and the two accused who cannot tolerate this unity conspired to incite communal hatred and tensions.

“Soon after receiving complaint on Monday, we registered a case under section 447 (criminal trespass), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (threatening with life), 295 (outraging religious feelings by insulting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the two accused,” Kadaba sub inspector Abhinandan told HT. He said they are investigating whether the accused is associated with any outfit. “Prima facie, it is found that the accused did this act under the influence of alcohol and has no previous crime record.”

