Two arrested with firearms in Tripura; Assam police seized 36 grenades

Agartala/ Silchar: Two men with illegal firearms were arrested in north Tripura, while Assam police recovered a large quantity of explosives on Saturday during a search operation ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. Assam police conducted a search operation and recovered 36 hand grenades and five detonators on Saturday. (Representative Photo)

A police officer said that Neeraj Kumar and Indar Mukhiya, both residents of Bihar’s Samastipur, were nabbed from a hotel in the Dharmanagar sub-division of Tripura on Saturday. A pistol along with magazines was recovered from their possession.

“The duo will be charged under the Arms Act. We are investigating to find out who ordered this (pistol),” said the officer, adding that the operation was carried out by the district intelligence branch and Dharmanagar sub-divisional police.

Meanwhile, Assam police conducted a search operation and recovered 36 hand grenades and five detonators on Saturday.

“Based on reliable information regarding the secret storage of illegal arms and ammunition buried underground in the jungle area near Khwbra village, Batashipur under Dhekiajuli Police Station, a search operation was conducted on 25/1/2025,” read an official statement issued by the Sonitpur Police.

“The explosive articles were recovered after digging up the site. The items, found wrapped in a polythene bag, were seized as per the procedure,” said a police officer.

The superintendent of police (SP) of Sonitpur, Barun Purkayastha, said that the pin of one of the grenades was damaged during the operation. “The grenade with the damaged pin/lever is kept under guard. The bomb disposal squad of the Army will be disposing of it at the earliest,” he added.

Assam police are conducting search operations in various parts of the state ahead of Republic Day celebrations, as the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), a banned militant group, has issued a statement calling for boycotting Republic Day this year.