Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two arrested with firearms in Tripura; Assam police seized 36 grenades

ByPriyanka Deb Barman, Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jan 25, 2025 06:04 PM IST

Two men were arrested in Tripura with illegal firearms, while Assam police recovered 36 grenades and detonators during pre-Republic Day operations.

Agartala/ Silchar: Two men with illegal firearms were arrested in north Tripura, while Assam police recovered a large quantity of explosives on Saturday during a search operation ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

Assam police conducted a search operation and recovered 36 hand grenades and five detonators on Saturday. (Representative Photo)
Assam police conducted a search operation and recovered 36 hand grenades and five detonators on Saturday. (Representative Photo)

A police officer said that Neeraj Kumar and Indar Mukhiya, both residents of Bihar’s Samastipur, were nabbed from a hotel in the Dharmanagar sub-division of Tripura on Saturday. A pistol along with magazines was recovered from their possession.

“The duo will be charged under the Arms Act. We are investigating to find out who ordered this (pistol),” said the officer, adding that the operation was carried out by the district intelligence branch and Dharmanagar sub-divisional police.

Meanwhile, Assam police conducted a search operation and recovered 36 hand grenades and five detonators on Saturday.

“Based on reliable information regarding the secret storage of illegal arms and ammunition buried underground in the jungle area near Khwbra village, Batashipur under Dhekiajuli Police Station, a search operation was conducted on 25/1/2025,” read an official statement issued by the Sonitpur Police.

“The explosive articles were recovered after digging up the site. The items, found wrapped in a polythene bag, were seized as per the procedure,” said a police officer.

The superintendent of police (SP) of Sonitpur, Barun Purkayastha, said that the pin of one of the grenades was damaged during the operation. “The grenade with the damaged pin/lever is kept under guard. The bomb disposal squad of the Army will be disposing of it at the earliest,” he added.

Assam police are conducting search operations in various parts of the state ahead of Republic Day celebrations, as the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), a banned militant group, has issued a statement calling for boycotting Republic Day this year.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On