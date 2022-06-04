Two Bishnoi gang members arrested in Haryana

Amid the ongoing probe in the murder of Punjab singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, Haryana and Moga police in a joint operation on Friday morning arrested two men linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Haryana’s Fatehabad.

The arrested were identified as Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both belonging to Bhirdhana village in Fatehabad. The Bishnoi gang had claimed the responsibility of killing the singer.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Singh Khurana said, “The duo was arrested in the murder case of gangster Harjit Singh Penta.” Their role in Moosewala’s murder is also under investigation as their location was traced nearby on the day of the killing, an officer part of the special investigation team probing the murder said, requesting anonymity .

In April, police had claimed that the slain gangster Penta — affiliated with Devinder Bambiha group — was killed in Moga following directions of Bishnoi from jail.

The link was established after a Mahindra Bolero car, which was used by the assailants, was spotted in the CCTV footage on Hanspur road in Fatehabad four days before the attack.

“After Punjab Police checked the CCTV footage, some leads were developed and their entry route was established. The accused came to Mansa from Fatehabad via Budhladha town of Mansa district on May 25. Their exact role is being ascertained as of now,” the officer added.