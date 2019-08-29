Two brothers from Bihar in trouble for marrying Kashmiri sisters

india

Two Bihari brothers who worked as migrant labourers in Kashmir are in serious trouble after marrying two Kashmiri sisters soon after annulment of Article 370, and simultaneously bringing them to their home in Supaul.

On Wednesday, Kashmir police arrested the two brothers, Mohammed Tabrez, 26 and Mohammed Parwez, 24, from their house in Rambishanpur village, Raghopur police station of Supaul district of Bihar on charges of abducting the two Kashmiri sisters, who are adults. The women’s father lodged an abduction case against the brothers.

Assisted by the Supaul police, the Kashmir police team led by sub-inspector Sameer--he goes by one name—reached Supaul on Wednesday morning and picked up the two sisters from their Rambishanpur house before arresting Tabrez and Parwez. Later, all four were produced in a Supaul court where the two sisters recorded their statements before the magistrate. They said they were adults and married the two men on their own will without any coercion. They pleaded that they be allowed to live with their husbands. The court allowed the Kashmir police to take them back on transit remand.

According to family members of the brothers, the two men worked as masons at Nagma Banihal village of Ramban district in Kashmir for about four years. While there they fell in love with the Kashmiri sisters and began dating them. Their relationship culminated in a marriage -- soon after abrogation of Art 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

“The annulment of Article 370 came as the most opportune moment for us as we learnt that anyone could marry a Kashmiri girl and settle in Kashmir. Soon all four of us solemnized our nikah as per Muslim rules in Kashmir,” Tabrez Ahmed said.

After this, the two couples left Kashmir and reached Supaul on August 16. Meanwhile, on learning about the incident, the women’s father lodged a complaint with Nagma Banihal police station levelling abduction charges against the brothers.

The two brides hoped that with the annulment of Article 370 there should not be any legal complexity in their marriage. “We waited for three years for to fulfil our weddings dreams. We are adults and happy with our husbands, who love us,” they told the magistrate.

“The matter is in court now. We are bound by the law and hence have to produce them in the Kashmir court that will decide the fate of the two couples,” the Kashmir police officer said.

