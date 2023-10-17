Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two BSF jawans injured in Pak firing on border post in J&K's Arnia sector

ByHT News Desk
Oct 17, 2023 10:25 PM IST

Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were reportedly injured on Tuesday after Pakistan Rangers resorted to firing at an Indian border post in Arnia sector.

Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were reportedly injured on Tuesday after Pakistan Rangers resorted to firing at an Indian border post in Arnia sector in Jammu and Kashmir.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Topics
jammu and kashmir pakistan pakistan rangers bsf
