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Two BSF men get 42 years' imprisonment for gang rape and acid attack in Mizoram

The court, however, acquitted the two of the charge of murdering the rape victim’s friend, whose body was found a few days later.

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 09:15 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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A court in Mizoram’s Aizawl district on Tuesday sentenced two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans to 42 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman and attacking her with acid in 2017.

The court also imposed a fine of 60,000 each under these three counts, and on default, they will undergo an additional two months of imprisonment under each count.(HT_PRINT\ Representational photo)

The court, however, acquitted the two of the charge of murdering the rape victim’s friend, whose body was found a few days later. The judge ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the two accused were responsible for her death.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sylvie Zomuanpuii Ralte, had on June 12 convicted the border guards -- Nilanjan Das and Dinesh Kumar -- in the case under various sections of the IPC and pronounced the quantum of punishment on Tuesday.

20 years’ rigorous imprisonment for gang rape

The court sentenced both convicts to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment for gang rape, 10 years for rape causing grievous bodily harm and 12 years for acid attack, amounting to a total of 42 years’ rigorous imprisonment, which will run consecutively.

The survivor testified the two men sexually assaulted her and later poured a corrosive substance on her face, causing severe burns and loss of vision in one eye. Her friend briefly moved away from the spot when the incident occurred. She was found dead near the crime scene.

(With inputs from PTI)

 
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