16-year-old gang-rape victim dies in Meerut hospital, main accused held

A 16-year-old gang-rape survivor, died while undergoing treatment at Meerut Medical College on Friday evening, police said. She had been on ventilator support for four days following the sexual assault in the Bahsuma police station area of Meerut. The family initially consulted a local village doctor before admitting her to Meerut Medical College as her condition worsened. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s brother, the accused, Anuj Saini, lured his sister and, along with two accomplices, allegedly gang-raped her. He further alleged that Saini’s mother, Mundri Devi, forced the girl to consume poison after the incident, said police.

However, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vipin Tada, stated that after the incident, an argument broke out between the two families, following which the girl allegedly consumed a poisonous substance herself.

Tada added that the main accused, Anuj Saini, was arrested on Thursday evening, while his father, Omveer, was taken into custody on Friday. Authorities are currently searching for Anuj’s mother, Mundri Devi, his brother, Ravi and other two accomplices.

The incident reportedly took place on the night of January 25-26. According to the victim’s brother, Mundri Devi brought the girl home later that night in an unconscious condition, and her condition was critical. After regaining consciousness the following morning, the girl told her family that Anuj had lured her away, given her an intoxicating substance, and raped her along with his accomplices.

When the family approached the accused’s relatives to complain, they were threatened with death if they spoke out or pursued legal action.The family initially consulted a local village doctor before admitting her to Meerut Medical College as her condition worsened.

On January 27, police questioned the family after receiving information from the hospital, during which the incident was initially described as the girl having consumed poison following a domestic dispute. She remained on ventilator support and was unable to record a statement before the police or other authorities.

On Thursday night, the victim’s brother submitted a written complaint at Bahsuma police station, following which an FIR was registered against Anuj Saini, his father Omveer, mother Mundri Devi, and brother Ravi under relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, rape, criminal intimidation, and abetment of suicide on January 29,” the SSP added.

Following the registration of the FIR, the administration directed a Naib Tehsildar to record the victim’s statement, but her condition deteriorated from Friday morning and she died later that evening.

Given the sensitivity of the case, police obtained permission from higher authorities and conducted the postmortem on Friday night. The body was handed over to the family later that night.

Circle officer Mawana, Pankaj Lawania, said that due to paperwork and the circumstances following the victim’s death, Anuj Saini could not be produced in court on Friday. He was returned to Bahsuma police station and was presented before the court on Saturday, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.