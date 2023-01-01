Home / India News / Three civilians killed in terror attack in J&K's Rajouri

Three civilians killed in terror attack in J&K's Rajouri

india news
Updated on Jan 01, 2023 08:48 PM IST

Two armed men allegedly fired in the Dangri village targetting three houses separated from each other by a distance of 50 metres.

Two civilians dead in terror attack in J&K's Rajouri
Two civilians dead in terror attack in J&K's Rajouri
ByPoulomi Ghosh | Reported by Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

At least three civilians were killed in a suspected terror attack 7-8km from Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. Two armed men allegedly fired in the Dangri village targetting three houses separated from each other by a distance of 50 metres. Four others were injured. ADGP Mukesh Sigh said four people were injured and a search operation was launched in the area. The injured were taken to Rajouri Medical College where a local said three people were killed in the firing.

The firing took place near a higher secondary school and a Ram Temple. Eyewitnesses said that some people carrying guns came in a car and after firing they fled the spot in the same car.

On December 16, two civilians were killed in a firing incident outside a military camp in Rajouri. According to reports, the Army blamed "unidentified" terrorists for the firing and the death of the civilians but earlier officials said an Army sentry allegedly opened fire.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
terrorism jammu and kashmir rajouri + 1 more
terrorism jammu and kashmir rajouri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out