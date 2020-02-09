e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Two dead, one injured in Bengal road accident

Two dead, one injured in Bengal road accident

Police said that while a Swift Dzire was heading towards Kolkata, a Scorpio was heading north. The two collided head-on as the driver of one one of the vehicles lost control. There was no fog when the accident happened.

india Updated: Feb 09, 2020 12:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Two persons were killed and another seriously injured when two cars collided head-on at Birbhum district in West Bengal
Two persons were killed and another seriously injured when two cars collided head-on at Birbhum district in West Bengal(ANI/Twitter)
         

Two persons were killed and another seriously injured when two cars collided head-on at Birbhum district in West Bengal early on Sunday morning.

Police said that while a Swift Dzire was heading towards Kolkata, a Scorpio was heading north. The two collided head-on as the driver of one one of the vehicles lost control. There was no fog when the accident happened.

“While one of the passengers travelling in the Swift Dzire died on the spot, the driver of the Sumo succumbed in the hospital. Another person is still admitted in the hospital and is battling for his life,” said Chandra Sekhar Das, inspector-in-charge of Suri police station.

Police are yet to identify the victims.

“We are trying to contact the family members of the victims. We have got a few phone numbers from one of the victim’s mobile phone,” said Das.

tags
top news
As BJP waits for ‘exact poll results’, AAP is upbeat and cautious
As BJP waits for ‘exact poll results’, AAP is upbeat and cautious
No obligation on government to provide reservation, Supreme Court
No obligation on government to provide reservation, Supreme Court
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
If you want to work for India, work for Hindus: RSS’ Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi
If you want to work for India, work for Hindus: RSS’ Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi
‘India deserved a lesson’: Akhtar tears apart Kohli’s bowlers
‘India deserved a lesson’: Akhtar tears apart Kohli’s bowlers
Finally Bareilly gets its ‘jhumka’
Finally Bareilly gets its ‘jhumka’
India, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal may soon ink motor vehicle pact
India, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal may soon ink motor vehicle pact
Standing with Gandhi in Ahmedabad, writes Ramachandra Guha
Standing with Gandhi in Ahmedabad, writes Ramachandra Guha
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news