Two dead, one injured in Bengal road accident

india

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 12:03 IST

Two persons were killed and another seriously injured when two cars collided head-on at Birbhum district in West Bengal early on Sunday morning.

Police said that while a Swift Dzire was heading towards Kolkata, a Scorpio was heading north. The two collided head-on as the driver of one one of the vehicles lost control. There was no fog when the accident happened.

“While one of the passengers travelling in the Swift Dzire died on the spot, the driver of the Sumo succumbed in the hospital. Another person is still admitted in the hospital and is battling for his life,” said Chandra Sekhar Das, inspector-in-charge of Suri police station.

Police are yet to identify the victims.

“We are trying to contact the family members of the victims. We have got a few phone numbers from one of the victim’s mobile phone,” said Das.