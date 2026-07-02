Two deaths in three days have put the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under intense scrutiny, with allegations of civic negligence mounting after an 11-year-old schoolboy was killed by a falling tree and a 60-year-old man died after falling into an open manhole during heavy rains.

The back-to-back tragedies have triggered political outrage, demands for action against those responsible. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The back-to-back tragedies have triggered political outrage, demands for criminal action against those responsible and fresh questions over Mumbai's monsoon preparedness.

Man dies after falling into open manhole

The latest incident occurred on Thursday in Mumbai's Chandivali area, where 60-year-old Aslam Isak Shaikh died after falling into an uncovered manhole amid heavy rainfall.

According to civic officials, three contractual workers had removed the manhole cover to carry out maintenance work when Shaikh, who was allegedly talking on his mobile phone, accidentally stepped into the opening.

CCTV footage from Khairani Road showed Shaikh walking past a tempo before suddenly disappearing into the manhole. It also captured workers looking into the opening moments later.

Fire brigade and civic disaster management teams launched a search operation and later recovered his body.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Mumbai Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi and Ward Committee Chairman Vijendra Shinde and Sena group leader Ameya Ghole visited the site of the tragic manhole accident on Khairani Road, Sakinaka. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mumbai Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi and Ward Committee Chairman Vijendra Shinde and Sena group leader Ameya Ghole visited the site of the tragic manhole accident on Khairani Road, Sakinaka. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“It is a deeply painful tragedy. Strict legal action must be taken immediately against the Assistant Commissioner of the L Ward, the concerned contractor, and all officials responsible for this negligence,” said Ghadi.

Also Read: Weather news LIVE: Heavy rain in Uttarakhand, Kedarnath pilgrimage route hit by landslide; Himachal on orange alert

'Culpable homicide'

The incident echoed in the Maharashtra Assembly, where Speaker Rahul Narwekar termed it a case of "culpable homicide" and directed the state government to submit a detailed statement before the House by the end of the day.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

BJP MLA Ameet Satam demanded an FIR against those responsible and sought criminal proceedings against the officials concerned, saying suspension alone would not be enough.

He alleged that the manhole had been left open during BMC drainage work and said such civic lapses continue to endanger public safety during the monsoon.

Schoolboy killed after tree crashes onto bus

The latest death comes just two days after 11-year-old Vihan Srivastava was killed when a decades-old peepal tree uprooted and fell on a school bus in Mumbai's Chembur area on Tuesday.

The bus, carrying 13 students of Universal High School, was ferrying children home when the tree collapsed near Road No. 11.

Five students, aged between four and 12 years, were injured in the incident. Vihan later succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital, while the remaining children are reported to be in stable condition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Calls for accountability

BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay urged the municipal corporation to ensure timely trimming of trees and removal of weak ones during the monsoon to prevent such incidents.

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam said strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible, while Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar described the incident as "heartbreaking" and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

The two incidents have renewed concerns over civic safety in Mumbai during the monsoon, with demands growing for stronger accountability and preventive measures to avoid further loss of life.

(With inputs from PTI)