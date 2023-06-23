Two doctors sacked for fabricating evidence in 2009 shopian case

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday terminated the services of two doctors for allegedly “actively working” with Pakistan-based groups and fabricating evidence in the 2009 Shopian death case, officials close to the matter said. The Jammu and Kashmir administration terminated the services of two doctors for fabricating evidence in 2009 Shopian death case (Agencies/Representative use)

Dr Bilal Ahmad Dalal and Dr Nighat Shaheen Chilloo have been terminated from their positions for allegedly working in collusion with Pakistan and orchestrating a conspiracy to manipulate the post-mortem report of Neelofar Jan (22) and her 17-year-old sister-in-law Asiya Jan, who were found dead due to accidental drowning in Shopian on May 29, 2009, officials in the Raj Bhawan said.

Officials claim their motive was to falsely implicate security forces in a rape and murder case and fuel discontent against the Indian state.

The administration has invoked Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution to dismiss the two doctors following a thorough investigation that revealed their association with Pakistan’s ISI and terrorist organizations, officials.

“Dr Nighat Shaheen Chiloo, who was working as a consultant gynaecologist and posted at the sub-district hospital at Chadoora in Budgam and Dr Bilal Ahmad Dalal working as a medical officer and is currently posted at NTPHC, Takiya Imam in Shopian, were found to be key players in hatching the conspiracy against Indian state on behalf of Pakistan and terrorist outfits to create unrest in the valley,” said sources.

Despite repeated attempts, Dr Bilal didn’t respond to calls and messages from HT. Dr Nighat couldn’t be contacted for a comment.

On May 29, 2009, Neelofar Jan, 22, and her 17-year-old sister-in-law Asiya Jan went missing after returning from their orchard in Bongam village of Shopian. Their bodies were discovered the next day in a shallow stream, leading to allegations that they were raped and murdered by security forces stationed in the area.

Initially labelled as a drowning incident by the Omar Abdullah-led state government, public outcry prompted the formation of a single-man commission headed by retired justice Muzaffar Jan to investigate the case.

The commission found evidence of foul play, criticised the police officials for negligence, and recommended reinvestigation.

In August 2009, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case and determined that the two women had not been raped or murdered. The CBI filed a charge sheet in December 2009 against 13 individuals, including the two doctors, “for misleading the investigation and fabricating evidence related to rape and murder”.

In 2014, the Jammu and Kashmir high court rejected the plea for a fresh investigation based solely on the report of the judicial commission, stating that additional evidence was required to justify reopening the case.

The aftermath of the Shopian case witnessed widespread turmoil for seven months, from June to December 2009.

The valley experienced 42 strikes organised by groups like Hurriyat, resulting in numerous riots. Around 600 law and order incidents, including stone pelting and arson, were reported from all districts of the valley, while seven civilians lost their lives, and 103 were injured.

The economic impact was substantial, with an estimated loss of ₹6,000 crores in business during those seven months.

