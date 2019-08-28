Two electrocuted, seven injured while carrying giant Ganesha idol in Gujarat

india

At least two people died of electrocution while carrying a 26-feet-tall Ganesha idol in Gujrat on Tuesday late evening. The incident was reported from Ankaleshwar town, where seven others suffered electric shocks while trying to untangle an overhead electric wire.

A viral video of the event showed that members of the GHB group, which organized the event, were trying to remove the high tension wire tangled in idol’s head with a bamboo stick.

The live wire, however, fell and around nine members, who were pushing a three-feet-long trolley in Gujarat Housing Board Society, suffered electric shocks.

Commenting on the incident, police said, “The deceased were identified as Amit Solanki and Kunal Chauhan. Condition of one of seven injured due to shock is critical’’.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the idol was ordered from Surat and the incident occurred when it was being carried to the society.

