Two held after mob torches 6 houses in Manipur; tensions escalate: Police

Two persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly torching six houses in Manipur’s Kanto Sabal village, a Meitei village in Kangpokpi district, police said, followed by tensions escalating in the area.

The houses set on fire had been abandoned since May 2023. (Representative Photo/iStock)

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“In connection with the case registered regarding the mob disturbance and attempt by miscreants to set fire to abandoned houses today at Kanto Sabal, Leimakhong area, the following individuals were arrested by joint teams of Manipur Police, CRPF, RAF and Army: Kammang Lhouvum (65) S/O (L) Vompao Lhouvum, Chief of Hengjang Village, Chairman Leimakhong Area Protection Committee (LAPC) and Pagin Hangshing (30) S/O Lunpao Hangshing, resident of Khunkho Kuki Village. Efforts are on to arrest other individuals involved,” Manipur police said on X.

According to officials, the incident took place around 1.45pm. The houses set on fire had been abandoned since May 2023. Officials said a large group of people protesting against inter-district economic blockade from Kangpokpi district, a Kuki dominated district, set the houses ablaze. Kanto Sabal comes under Sekmai police station limits in Imphal West.

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{{^usCountry}} Tensions escalated between locals trying to extinguish the fire and central security forces, in which three civilians sustained injuries, people familiar with the matter said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tensions escalated between locals trying to extinguish the fire and central security forces, in which three civilians sustained injuries, people familiar with the matter said. {{/usCountry}}

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The owners of the burnt houses were identified as L Sanathoi (21), L Rajesh (36), L Rahul (31), L Nungshitombi, T Leiri (80), and Kangjam Guni (75).

Following the incident, residents staged a protest, accusing central security forces of failing to prevent the arson despite being deployed near the area. Protesters also questioned why they were prevented from reaching the site while the houses were being burnt.

People familiar with the matter however, said security forces successfully prevented a potentially serious communal clash after a large group of people attempted to advance towards Kanto Sabal. Authorities said the situation was brought under control before violence could spread further.

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Officials also stated that the unknown persons attempted to set fire to other abandoned houses in the area, but prompt intervention by security forces prevented the blaze from spreading further. No fatalities were reported.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

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Security forces appealed to all communities to maintain peace, refrain from spreading rumours, and cooperate with authorities in preserving law and order.

A senior security official requesting anonymity said, “We have launched joint search operation in and around Kanto Sabal area to identify and nab the preparators”.

Meanwhile, several civil society organisations criticised the handling of the incident.

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Apunba Ima Lup member, Sangeeta Keisham questioned the state government’s response, saying that despite recent efforts to recover weapons from the valley, attacks on Meitei settlements had continued. She urged the chief minister and the state home minister to ensure equal enforcement of the law and adequate security for all communities.

Imagi Meira president, Th Sujata alleged that security personnel prevented residents from reaching their homes while the arson was taking place and later used force to disperse protesters. She called on both the state and central governments to ensure impartial action by all security agencies and said those responsible for the violence should be brought to justice.

The latest incident comes amid continuing efforts by authorities to restore normalcy in Manipur, where ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023 left at least 260 people dead and displaced 60,000.

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The Meiteis, mostly Hindu, live largely in the Imphal valley. The Kukis, predominantly Christian, reside in the hills. The state government has maintained that there are no buffer zones dividing communities in the state, but it has identified certain sensitive areas.

A new government was formed in February, nearly a year after the imposition of President’s Rule. It includes representatives from all three major communities as part of an attempt to maintain ethnic balance.