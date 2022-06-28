Two held for cross-LoC trade, terror funding case: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the cross LoC (Line of Control) trade and terror funding case, an agency spokesperson said on Tuesday.

According to the official, Tanveer Ahmad Wani, a resident of Achagoza, Pulwama and Peer Arshad Iqbal alias Ashu, a resident of Khwaja Bagh in Baramulla, were arrested on Monday during raids conducted by the agency.

The case pertains to the generation of extra profits through a cross LoC trade mechanism between J&K and PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) and using those funds for fomenting terrorist activities in Jammu & Kashmir. The trade started in 2008 via two trade facilitation centres (TFCs) located at Salamabad, Uri in Baramulla and Chakan-da-Bagh in Poonch, the NIA spokesperson said.

“As per the SOP (standard operating procedure) of the trade mechanism, 21 articles were allowed to be traded between POK and J&K, and it was based on the barter system. During the investigation, it has been revealed that extra profit was generated by over-invoicing of export articles and under-invoicing of import articles by the traders. The arrested accused are cross-border LoC traders and were handling several cross-LoC trade firms registered in their names or of their friends, family members, relatives etc. They used to provide funds to the members of various terrorist organisations, OGWs, Stone-pelters etc,” the spokesperson said, adding that further investigation into the case continues.