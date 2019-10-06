e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

In Alwar, 2 arrested for forcing Muslim couple to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Two men were arrested on Sunday morning on charges of forcing a Muslim couple to shout Jai Shri Ram and outraging the modesty of the woman in Alwar around midnight on Saturday, police said.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Alwar
The two were produced before a judge on Sunday, and sent in judicial custody until October 18.
The two were produced before a judge on Sunday, and sent in judicial custody until October 18.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representative image)
         

Two men were arrested on Sunday morning on charges of forcing a Muslim couple to shout Jai Shri Ram and outraging the modesty of the woman in Alwar around midnight on Saturday, the police said.

The two were produced before a judge on Sunday, and remanded in judicial custody till October 18, the police added.

The police said a Muslim couple from Haryana was waiting at Alwar bus stand on Saturday when around 11.30pm, two men on a motorcycle came and began harassing them. “According to the FIR, they forced the couple to chant Jai Shri Ram and one of the men flashed before the woman,” police said.

Station house officer of Alwar Mahila Thana Chauthmal Verma said the FIR was registered at the Kotwali police station and transferred to them for investigation. “When one of the men flashed before the woman, the onlookers intervened and called the police. The two men were handed over to Kotwali police. We arrested them after recording the couple’s statement,” Verma said.

The men have been identified as Vansh Bhardwaj, 23, and Surendra Mohan Bhatia, 32. Bhatia, the police said, was drunk. “We got his medical examination done,” the police officer said.

Verma said the two have been booked under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354A (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt ), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After completing the formalities, the couple, the police officer said, was allowed to go early Sunday morning.

Bhardwaj has two other criminal cases against him registered in Kotwali police station. The cases are of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 17:53 IST

tags
top news
PDP team to meet detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar tomorrow
PDP team to meet detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar tomorrow
Oct 06, 2019 17:57 IST
‘Overdue’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after Sheikh Hasina’s hug
‘Overdue’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after Sheikh Hasina’s hug
Oct 06, 2019 18:45 IST
Destruction inevitable, says Mumbai Metro’s chief Ashwini Bhide after Aarey row
Destruction inevitable, says Mumbai Metro’s chief Ashwini Bhide after Aarey row
Oct 06, 2019 17:59 IST
Ahead of Rafale jet delivery, Rajnath to perform ‘shastra pooja’ in Paris
Ahead of Rafale jet delivery, Rajnath to perform ‘shastra pooja’ in Paris
Oct 06, 2019 17:56 IST
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
Oct 06, 2019 15:13 IST
Phoolan Devi’s sister Rukamani Devi Nishad joins Samajwadi Party
Phoolan Devi’s sister Rukamani Devi Nishad joins Samajwadi Party
Oct 06, 2019 18:10 IST
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
Oct 06, 2019 08:18 IST
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Oct 06, 2019 18:18 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News