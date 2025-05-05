Two held for forcing NEET candidates to remove sacred thread in Karnataka

Two people were arrested in connection with an incident where a candidate was allegedly asked to remove "janivara" (sacred thread worn by Brahmins) before entering the exam hall to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on May 4, police said on Monday. FIR was registered against the two staff deployed at the centre who allegedly asked him to remove the scared thread.(iStockphoto)

Based on the complaint of the candidate, an FIR was registered against the two staff deployed at the centre who allegedly asked him to remove the scared thread, they said.

"In connection with the Janivara incident at a private examination centre during yesterday's NEET exam, the candidate has lodged a complaint against two people. We have taken the case. The staff were questioned and legal action has been taken against them. Arrest format is also done," Sharanappa S D, Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner said.

The two men mentioned in the FIR are staff who work for an agency and were deputed by National Testing Agency (NTA) for frisking duty, he said.

"Both were arrested on Sunday evening and later released on station bail since it was a bailable offence," he added.

"Further investigation is going on to find out any role of others and also the staff were properly briefed regarding their duties," he added.

On Sunday, members of the Brahmin community staged a protest outside the NEET exam centre here, demanding accountability after some students of the community were asked to remove their "sacred thread" before entering the exam hall.

The candidates were either asked to remove the sacred thread or had it cut before entering the exam hall.

This incident comes close on the heels of a similar one during the Common Entrance Test held for engineering and other vocational courses on April 16, where the sacred threads of Brahmin boys were also removed.