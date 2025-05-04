Brahmin group protests outside NEET exam centre over removal of sacred thread in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Members of the Brahmin community held a protest outside a NEET exam centre in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Sunday, after some students were allegedly asked to remove their sacred thread (Janivara) before being allowed to take the test. A large group of Brahmin community members gathered at the NEET exam centre in Kalaburagi, raising slogans and staging a sit-in on Sunday.(ANI)

The protest was sparked after a candidate named Shripad Patil was made to remove his sacred thread at St. Mary's School, the designated exam centre, before being permitted to enter the examination hall, news agency PTI reported.

In response, a large group of community members gathered at the spot, raising slogans and staging a sit-in. The protesters accused the authorities of disrespecting religious sentiments and failing to implement the government’s own guidelines.

A video released by ANI showed demonstrators displaying their sacred threads and confronting security officials outside the venue.

Following the incident, the state government registered a case against the officials involved and issued fresh instructions to prevent such incidents. However, protesters claimed that on Sunday, several Brahmin candidates were again either asked to remove or had their sacred threads cut before entering the centre.

According to PTI, this controversy follows a similar episode during the April 16 Common Entrance Test (CET), where sacred threads of Brahmin candidates were also reportedly removed.

NEET UG 2025

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (NEET UG) 2025 was held nationwide on Sunday by the National Testing Agency (NTA), with thousands of aspiring medical students appearing at exam centres across the country.

Conducted annually, the exam determines admissions to MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical programs in India and sees participation from lakhs of students.

Visuals from various parts of the country showed candidates arriving early at centres amid heightened security arrangements.

A day earlier, the NTA had announced that all preparations were in place for the safe and secure conduct of the exam, with state governments placed on high alert.

The enhanced security comes in the wake of the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, which involved allegations of question paper leaks, inflated scores, and legal challenges over grace marks, triggering protests and court scrutiny. In response, the NTA this year said it had taken “all necessary steps” to protect the exam’s credibility.

Candidates were subjected to detailed screening by local police in addition to standard NTA protocols before being allowed into centres. Question papers and OMR sheets were transported under full police escort to prevent any breach.

Authorities are also monitoring coaching institutes and digital platforms to curb organised cheating. All centres have been equipped with CCTV surveillance to uphold transparency and accountability.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)