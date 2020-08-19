e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Two held in separate cases of rape of minor in Tripura

Two held in separate cases of rape of minor in Tripura

india Updated: Aug 19, 2020 14:39 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustantimes
         

Agartala: Police have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in two separate minor rape cases in Tripura in the past 48 hours.

In August, four such incidents have occurred.

Police said that they lodged a case against a youth on Tuesday on charges of raping a girl (17) at a village in Teliamura, Khowai district.

“The youth has been booked under section 376 (3) (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012. He was arrested on Tuesday late evening,” said an official at Teliamura police station.

The rape survivor’s father lodged the complaint about a week after the incident.

In a separate case, a girl (15) was allegedly gang-raped by five youths on Sunday at a village in Bishramganj, Sepahijala district.

A case was lodged against the accused under section 376 (2) (g) (gang rape) of the IPC and section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act, 2012 at Bishramganj police station on Monday.

“An accused has been arrested and is in judicial custody. A probe is in progress,” said an official of Bishramganj police station.

Earlier in August, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was charged for raping a 17-year-old in Unakoti District.

A man (54) was arrested for raping his minor neighbour in Sepahijala district.

In July, two minor rape incidents were also reported from Khowai district.

top news
In Gen Bajwa’s Saudi trip, an apology, snub and then a new proposal
In Gen Bajwa’s Saudi trip, an apology, snub and then a new proposal
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
UGC warns institutes against retaining original docs of faculty members
UGC warns institutes against retaining original docs of faculty members
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Family very happy with SC verdict’
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Family very happy with SC verdict’
‘Truth will surface’: Politicians welcome SC verdict in Sushant case
‘Truth will surface’: Politicians welcome SC verdict in Sushant case
India’s Covid-19 toll crosses 1,000-mark for third time in 10 days
India’s Covid-19 toll crosses 1,000-mark for third time in 10 days
Covid-19 pandemic and polls: Election Commission to announce guidelines
Covid-19 pandemic and polls: Election Commission to announce guidelines
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In