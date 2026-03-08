Osman Hadi murder: 2 Bangladeshis held in Bengal over youth leader's death

Two suspects wanted in connection with the December 2025 murder of Bangladeshi youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi were arrested from Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police said on Sunday. The Bangladesh national flag wrapped around the body of Sharif Osman Hadi, a key leader in the protests against Sheikh Hasina, who died on 18 December 2025. (Bangladesh handout)

The suspects were identified as Faisal Karim Masud (37), also known as Rahul, a resident of Patuakhali in Bangladesh, and Alamgir Hossain (34), a resident of Dhaka. The arrests were made on Saturday night.

According to the STF, both accused entered India through the Meghalaya border after Hadi’s murder and travelled to several parts of the country before reaching Bongaon. They were waiting for an opportunity to return to Bangladesh, the STF said.

A local court on Sunday remanded Masud and Hossain to police custody to enable further investigation by the STF.

Hadi (32), who served as the spokesperson for Inqilab Moncho, was shot in the head on December 12 in Dhaka. He was later flown to Singapore for treatment but succumbed on December 18.

His death triggered political unrest in Bangladesh and eventually led to the general elections held on February 12 this year.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, swept the polls along with its allies, winning 216 of the 297 seats and forming the government after 20 years.