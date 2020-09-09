Two held on Jammu - Srinagar highway with huge cache of arms, ammunition

india

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 11:14 IST

In a joint operation conducted by Jammu Kashmir Police and Indian Army on late Tuesday night, two persons were arrested near the Jawahar tunnel on Jammu - Srinagar national highway and a huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered from a truck in which the accused were travelling. The recoveries include an AK rifle, M4 rifle and six pistols.

A senior police officer said the operation was carried out based on technical inputs from Kulgam police.

“The teams of army and the CRPF were present along with the police personnel when the vehicle in which weapons were concealed was stopped on the national highway,” the officer mentioned above said.

Army, in a tweet, said that the two suspects were arrested in a joint operation near Jawahar tunnel, Kulgam at midnight yesterday based on inputs from the police.

The truck was coming from Jammu/ Akhnoor and recoveries include an AK rifle with two magazines, one M4 US Carbine with three magazines and six Chinese pistols with 12 magazines.