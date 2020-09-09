e-paper
Home / India News / Two held on Jammu - Srinagar highway with huge cache of arms, ammunition

Two held on Jammu - Srinagar highway with huge cache of arms, ammunition

The operation was conducted based on intelligence input received from Kulgam police.

india Updated: Sep 09, 2020 11:14 IST
Mir Ehsan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Mir Ehsan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
In a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF, Indian Army recovered cache of arms and arrested two people.
In a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF, Indian Army recovered cache of arms and arrested two people.(PTI Photo/Representative)
         

In a joint operation conducted by Jammu Kashmir Police and Indian Army on late Tuesday night, two persons were arrested near the Jawahar tunnel on Jammu - Srinagar national highway and a huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered from a truck in which the accused were travelling. The recoveries include an AK rifle, M4 rifle and six pistols.

A senior police officer said the operation was carried out based on technical inputs from Kulgam police.

“The teams of army and the CRPF were present along with the police personnel when the vehicle in which weapons were concealed was stopped on the national highway,” the officer mentioned above said.

Also Read: No high-speed internet for J-K; only Ganderbal, Udhampur districts to continue getting 4G till Sept-end

Army, in a tweet, said that the two suspects were arrested in a joint operation near Jawahar tunnel, Kulgam at midnight yesterday based on inputs from the police.

Also Read: J&K L-G e-inaugurates development projects worth ₹23.40 crore in Udhampur

The truck was coming from Jammu/ Akhnoor and recoveries include an AK rifle with two magazines, one M4 US Carbine with three magazines and six Chinese pistols with 12 magazines.

