2 Indian high commission staffers missing in Islamabad, say Indian officials

The Pakistani move is seen as tit-for-tat over the expulsion of two Pakistan high commission officials caught spying earlier this month.

india Updated: Jun 15, 2020 11:45 IST
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan paramilitary soldiers and a police officers stand guard at a checkpoint of a restricted area in Islamabad, Pakistan
Pakistan paramilitary soldiers and a police officers stand guard at a checkpoint of a restricted area in Islamabad, Pakistan(AP)
         

Two Indian high commission staffers posted in Islamabad have gone missing on Monday morning, people familiar with the developments told Hindustan Times. It is suspected that the two staffers may have been picked up by Pakistani security agencies to frame them as spies.

A senior government official said the two Indian staffers posted at the Islamabad mission had stepped out for some work on Monday morning. When they did not reach their destination, high commission officials informed New Delhi and Pakistan’s foreign office.

The Pakistani action comes just about a fortnight after Delhi Police caught three officials of its mission in Delhi on a charge of trying to obtain classified information on the Indian security establishment.

Abid Hussain Abid, 42, an assistant in the Pakistani mission and Mohammad Tahir Khan, 44, a clerk, were expelled following their detention. The third was a driver, Javed Hussain, 36.

They had been in touch with three army personnel and one railways official and were trying to get information about Indian army troop movements.

