e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt

Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt

Several videos shared on social media purportedly showed Pakistani intelligence personnel on motorcycles tailing the Indian diplomats.

india Updated: Jun 04, 2020 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On May 31, India had expelled two officials of the Pakistan high commission after they were detained by law enforcement authorities on charges of engaging in espionage. (HT Photo)
On May 31, India had expelled two officials of the Pakistan high commission after they were detained by law enforcement authorities on charges of engaging in espionage. (HT Photo)
         

Indian diplomats in Islamabad are being harassed and obstructed in the discharge of their duties, New Delhi complained to the Pakistan government. The incident comes days after it expelled two staffers of the Pakistani mission, people familiar with developments said on Thursday.

There were reports from Islamabad of Pakistani security and intelligence personnel aggressively tailing the vehicles of Indian diplomats, including chargé d’affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia, and behaving in an intimidating manner outside their residences in Islamabad, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.

“The matter of harassment of Indian personnel and obstruction in their normal functioning is being taken up through established diplomatic channels,” said a person.

Several videos shared on social media purportedly showed Pakistani intelligence personnel on motorcycles tailing the Indian diplomats, including Ahluwalia.

On May 31, India had expelled two officials of the Pakistan high commission after they were detained by law enforcement authorities on charges of engaging in espionage.

Delhi Police officials said the staffers of the Pakistani mission were detained at Bikanervala Chowk in Karol Bagh while allegedly trying to obtain classified materials on Indian security installations, and a case was registered against them under the Official Secrets Act. The detentions were the result of an operation jointly mounted by Delhi Police and Military Intelligence.

Pakistan condemned India’s decision to declare the two officials persona non grata and expel them, saying they were detained on “false and unsubstantiated charges”. A statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Office contended the two men were tortured and threatened to “accept false charges” despite identifying themselves as diplomatic staff.

India rejected these contentions, and people familiar with developments said the Pakistan officials were caught red handed while indulging in espionage.

There have been several instances of the harassment of Indian diplomats in Islamabad in recent years after bilateral ties plunged to an all-time low.

tags
top news
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
No idol touching, prasad in religious places; masks must under new rules
No idol touching, prasad in religious places; masks must under new rules
38,000 stranded Indians to be repatriated in 3rd phase of Vande Bharat Mission
38,000 stranded Indians to be repatriated in 3rd phase of Vande Bharat Mission
Health Ministry releases SOPs for restaurants, hotels. New guidelines here
Health Ministry releases SOPs for restaurants, hotels. New guidelines here
India joins UK’s global vaccine mission, commits $15 million over next five years
India joins UK’s global vaccine mission, commits $15 million over next five years
Unlock 1: Full list of SOPs to be followed inside malls released
Unlock 1: Full list of SOPs to be followed inside malls released
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In