Two infants die at Giridih hospital, kin rough up doctors

Two infants, born on May 19, died at a government hospital in Giridih district early morning on Tuesday after being given an immunisation vaccine, triggering violence by the family members who alleged medical negligence and roughed up doctors and some staff members at the hospital.

The police said no case was registered as no written complaint was received from either side.

While one of the families is from Mufassil area of the district, the other is from Giridih town.

Family members claimed the infants developed medical complications after being administered a wrong injection by one of the doctors of the hospital.

Dr Ramrekha Prasad, civil surgeon, Giridih Sadar Hospital, said they had organised a routine immunisation programme for infants on Monday morning and several infants, including the deceased, were administered the vaccines.

Around 5 pm, two of the infants developed medical complications and were admitted in the Sick Newborn Care Unit of the hospital. But as their condition deteriorated, doctors referred them to Ranchi for better care, he said.

According to Prasad, family members of the infants refused to take them to Ranchi, citing logistical problems. So the doctors continued to provide them with medical treatment. However, around 4 am on Tuesday, both the infants died. The family members did not claim any negligence and took away the bodies. They returned around 7 am and ransacked the hospital.

“Developing fever is a normal reaction to the vaccines. They were not provided with any other injection apart from the vaccine. It is wrong to say that the infants died due to negligence or because of being provided with wrong medicines,” he said.

Dr Govind Prasad, who was accused of administering a wrong injection, said three infants were born on May 19, of which two developed medical complications. “They were admitted in the NICU on Monday and were referred to a higher medical centre. Even though family members refused to take them to Ranchi, we provided the best available medical treatment,” he said.

Sharmanand Singh, officer-in-charge, Pachamba police station, said though the family members of the deceased infants had claimed medical negligence, they had not lodged any FIR.

