Two Jammu and Kashmir men take up arms

Two men joined militant ranks in Baramulla police district, police said.

On Monday, Hizbul Mujahideen district commander released a picture of Junaid Farooq, a post-graduation student, holding an AK-47 rifle on social media.

Farooq is the other man to join militancy in Baramulla police district. “Farooq had no earlier affiliations. We are just checking how he came in touch with the militants,’’ said an official.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 08:25 IST