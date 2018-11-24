Two Kashmir civilians, including 14-year-old girl, succumb to bullet injuries

Two people, including a minor girl, wounded in two separate incidents of firing in Jammu and Kashmir since Thursday, died on Saturday, police said.

Ishfaq Ahmed Ganie, who was injured in a mysterious shooting incident near a camp of the Indian Army in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday evening, succumbed to his injuries at the Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar in the morning.

While local reports blamed army personnel for the firing, the force said the man was shot at by militants. Army spokesperson Rajesh Kalia had said in a statement that Ganie was shot at by terrorists 500-600 metres away from the army’s camp at Chhatargam.

Kalia also said that Ganie was taken by soldiers to the Chhatargam hospital, from where doctors shifted him to Srinagar.

“We are ascertaining the circumstances how the man was injured,” Budgam’s superintendent of police Tejinder Singh said as he confirmed Ganie’s death.

Locals said 14-year-old Jan was critically injured during an exchange of fire by the army triggered after militants fired several shots at an army camp in Khudwani area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday morning. She too died at a hospital.

Officials at Kulgam’s police control room said militants had opened fire on a Rashtriya Rifles camp, which was retaliated by the army personnel.

The girl was rushed to a local hospital in Qaimoh where from she was referred to a hospital in Srinagar.

Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemned the killings.

“With the succumbing of 2 more civilians Ishfaq Ahmed & Muskaan Jan to Indian forces bullets the number of Kashmiris killed up to now this year has crossed 400!We make a fervent appeal to international community to help stop the massacre of Kashmiri’s unleashed by Indian forces! (sic)” Mirwaiz tweeted.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah asked the administration to come clean about the circumstances surrounding Ganie death.

“Conflicting reports of the circumstances surrounding Ishfaq Ahmed’s shooting. It’s imperative that the administration establish the factual position to the satisfaction of the people, especially Ishfaq’s family. May Ishfaq find his place in Jannat (sic),” Abdullah posted on Twitter.

Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, a body keeping track of human rights violations in the state, states that from January 1 to November 24, 2018, at least 520 people have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir, which include 144 civilians, 234 militants and 142 members of armed forces and police.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 19:30 IST