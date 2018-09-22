Two killed, 4 hurt as roof of house collapses in Ambala

A family’s two members were killed and four injured after the roof of a house at Dalipgarh locality near the Cantonment area collapsed following incessant rain on early Saturday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Honey, 11, and his sister Sheetal, 15, while their father Mukesh, mother Manju, cousin brother Vansh, 13, and uncle Monu, 33, were injured in the mishap and admitted to the civil hospital.

A resident of the locality, Dev Dutt, said that the family had returned from a marriage in the village at 5.50 am on Saturday and were fast asleep when the roof with wooden planks collapsed at 7 am. They were all buried under the debris, he said.

He said that after hearing their shrieks, the neighbours rushed to help and took out the trapped family members from the wreckage and immediately rushed them to the civil hospital where the doctors pronounced Honey and Sheetal brought dead.

He said that residents had also informed the fire services but the fire tender could not reach the spot as the house was in a narrow lane.

Meanwhile, the relatives created a ruckus at the hospital alleging that the duo was alive when they reached the hospital and no doctor was available following which, their treatment was delayed.

They alleged that the doctors insisted them to deposit ₹1,050 for the CT scan before beginning the treatment of those injured even though the doctors were told that the victims were yellow card holders and they would produce the card later as they had no time to search the same under the debris.

On hearing the news, Congress leader Nirmal Singh reached the hospital and flayed the doctors for their ‘insensitive behaviour’.

Later, health minister Anil Vij also reached the spot but the crowd raised slogans against him following which, he returned without meeting the injured.

While retuning, Vij told mediapersons that the government would provide all help to the family and action would be taken if the hospital staff was found negligent.

Vij also announced ₹4 lakh compensation to the family from his discretionary fund and ordered the administration to provide assistance in rebuilding the house.

Meanwhile, senior medical officer Satish Sharma claimed that the duo was brought dead and there was no negligence on part of the hospital staff, adding that the bodies have been handed over to the kin after postmortem.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 21:52 IST