Two killed as men go on shooting spree in Bihar

At least two persons were killed and two others were injured after two unidentified men on a motorcycle went on a shooting spree at Maharajganj in Siwan district of Bihar on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Maharajganj is about 140km away from Patna.

The incident took place at around 3pm when the miscreants arrived at Ramprit More and started firing indiscriminately before speeding away.

“It is not clear who the assailants were and why they fired randomly at the people,” Maharajganj sub-divisional police officer Polastu Kumar said, adding that a search was underway for the accused.

“The motive behind the act is yet to be ascertained,” Kumar added.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the assailants first shot one Mohammad Arman Mansoori, who died on the spot. They later shot another youth, Sudama Yadav, who was declared dead on arrival at Sadar Hospital in Siwan.

The assailants then shot at another man who was identified as Ashok Patel, a resident of Raghunathpur. Another man, Manish Kumar of Ragarganj, was also injured in the incident and taken to Sadar Hospital.

“They were shooting whoever they were looking at. Sometimes, they were shooting in the air. The young man riding the pillion had three pistols. Everyone was running for cover. I saw three people fall after being shot,” Mohammad Yusuf, who was with Mansoori at the time of the incident, said.

Siwan superintendent of police Kumar Abhinav said a team of forensic experts was present at the spot to collect samples and a probe was underway.