Two men kill auto driver, reach police station with his severed head

In a macabre act, two youths murdered a man and brought along his severed head to the police station where they surrendered.

The horrific incident occurred on Saturday evening in Nampally ‘mandal’ (block) of Nalgonda district of Telangana.

The personnel at Nampally police station were shocked to see two youths - Mohammed Irfan and Mohammed Ghouse - entering the building with one of them holding a severed head in one hand and a sickle in the other. The two then confessed and surrendered.

According to police, the severed head is that of autorickshaw driver Saddam, 28. He was beheaded by the duo with a sickle used to cut coconuts.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Irfan and Ghouse murdered Saddam to avenge the death of a woman, who they considered their sister. The woman, who was a widow, was taken to Hyderabad by Saddam some years ago. She was later found dead under suspicious circumstances in 2017 and the duo had blamed him for her death.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 09:24 IST