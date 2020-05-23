Two Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

india

Updated: May 23, 2020 16:33 IST

Raipur: Security forced killed two members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district in the Bastar region on Saturday morning.

Slain Maoists were identified as Gundadhur, an LGS (local guerrilla squad) commander of Malangir area committee, and Aaytu, a security guard of Vinod, a divisional committee member, the police said.

Gundadhur was carrying a reward of Rs5 lakh on his head, the police said.

“The encounter started at 12.45am near Mankapal village, when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel was out for their routine anti-Naxal patrolling operation. The Maoists fled into a jungle after a heavy exchange of fire. Later, the two bodies were found lying in the jungle,” said DM Awasthi, director-general of police (DGP), Chhattisgarh.

On Thursday, security forces had gunned down two Maoists in an encounter in the Dantewada district.