Two Maoists killed in encounter with Odisha police

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 11:07 am IST

Two Maoists carrying a combined reward of 23.65 lakh were killed in an encounter with Special Operations Group of Odisha police in Gumma Forest under Belghar police station of Kandhamal district on Wednesday.

Representational file photo of security personnel on patrol.(PTI)
Acting on specific intelligence from the Special Intelligence Wing regarding the presence of two Maoists in the forest area, a mobile team from the Special Operations Group (SOG) stationed at Kotgadh was mobilised to respond. The team, comprising local personnel, was dispatched to the location.

Upon reaching the spot, the security forces came under fire from the Maoists, who were dressed in civilian clothes. In the ensuing exchange of fire, both Maoists were killed.

Security personnel recovered one revolver, one .303 rifle, and a walkie-talkie set from the slain Maoists.

The deceased were identified as Area Committee Member Bari alias Rakesh of the Raygda Area Committee under the Bastar-Gadchiroli-North (BGN) division, hailing from Sukma district, and Platoon Member Amrit of the Supply Dalam (BGN) from Bijapur district.

