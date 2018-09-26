Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 26, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Two Maoists sentenced to death in killing of SP, five other policemen in Jharkhand

Pakur SP Amarjeet Balihar and five other policemen were ambushed when they were returning after holding a meeting, in Dumka district on July 2, 2013.

india Updated: Sep 26, 2018 19:14 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Ranchi
Maoist,death sentence,police
Praveer alias Sukhlal Murmu and Sanata Baski alias Tala Da were sentenced to death. Five others were acquitted by the court on September 6.(Getty Images/Picture for representation)

Two Maoist guerrillas involved in the killing of Pakur Superintendent of Police Amarjeet Balihar and five other policemen in Jharkhand in 2013 were awarded death sentence by a Dumka district court on Wednesday.

Additional District Judge Taufiqool Hasan pronounced the judgment against Praveer alias Sukhlal Murmu and Sanata Baski alias Tala Da. Five others were acquitted by the court on September 6. Police had named seven accused in the killings.

The policemen were killed when they were returning after holding a meeting with senior police officials in Dumka district on July 2, 2013. Maoist guerrillas ambushed them at Amrapara, around 400 km from Ranchi, and opened indiscriminate fire.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 19:14 IST

tags

more from india