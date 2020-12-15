e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Two men arrested for carrying petrol during PDP rally in Kupwara

Two men arrested for carrying petrol during PDP rally in Kupwara

PDP claimed that the duo were trying to hurl a petrol bomb on the rally. In a tweet, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that the two were trying to hurl a petrol bomb at PAGD candidate Tariq Majnon’s rally in Wavera, Kupwara

india Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 14:47 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
         

A day after a personal security officer (PSO) of PDP leader Haji Parvaiz was killed in Srinagar, two young men were arrested for carrying a bottle of petrol during a party rally in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday.

PDP claimed that the duo were trying to hurl a petrol bomb on the rally. “Two miscreants tried to hurl a petrol bomb at PAGD candidate Tariq Majnon’s rally in Wavera, Kupwara. They were caught & handed over to the police,” said PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet, asking the police to initiate an inquiry. She also demanded stringent action against the arrested men.

Police confirmed the two young men were arrested with a bottle of petrol during the rally and investigation has begun.

On Monday, Manzoor Ahmad was hit when terrorists opened fire towards Haji Parvaiz’s house at Natipora in Srinagar.

DGP Dilbag Singh told the media that Ahmad’s killing was a part of the attempts to disrupt the ongoing district development council (DDC) election process for which, he said, people were showing a lot of enthusiasm.

“Very elaborate security arrangements have been made along the polling routes, and polling places but despite best of the arrangements, you can’t put 100% civil curfew where people are not allowed to move… So among the large scale movement of people, you have a hidden movement of an odd anti-national element coming to the city or any other place,” he said.

Earlier, a candidate of Apni Party survived an attempt on his life at Kokernag in South Kashmir after he sustained two bullet injuries. Six phases of DDC polls have been completed and the last phase will be held on Saturday. Counting will be held across J&K on all 280 DDC seats on December 20.

tags
top news
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Boris Johnson accepts India’s invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest
Boris Johnson accepts India’s invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest
Parties not in favour of Parliament session, says Centre; Opposition denies
Parties not in favour of Parliament session, says Centre; Opposition denies
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani
Maharashtra House panel to decide on Arnab and Kangana by 2nd week of February
Maharashtra House panel to decide on Arnab and Kangana by 2nd week of February
‘UP deserves benefits like Delhi’: Kejriwal announces AAP to fight 2022 polls
‘UP deserves benefits like Delhi’: Kejriwal announces AAP to fight 2022 polls
Pompeo slams China’s treatment of Uyghurs, compares it to Nazi Germany
Pompeo slams China’s treatment of Uyghurs, compares it to Nazi Germany
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In