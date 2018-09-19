Two Nashik professors allegedly demand sexual favours from student in exchange for marks; arrested

Two professors of a private college in Nashik district of Maharashtra were arrested for allegedly seeking sexual favours from a Class XII student in exchange of passing her in examination, police said Wednesday.

The incident came to light Tuesday evening, after the 19-year-old student lodged a complaint with Adgaon police station, an official said.

In the complaint, the victim alleged that the two professors demanded sexual favours from her to pass her in Class XII exam, he said.

Based on the complaint, the police booked the duo- Pravin Suryavanshi and Sachin Sonavane- under IPC sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment), 354 (D) (stalking) and 34 (common intention), and arrested them, the official added.

The victim said in her complaint that both the professors had been stalking her since 2015 and used to hold her hand and touch her in an inappropriate manner.

“Tuesday afternoon, when the victim was in the college, one of the professors approached her, held her hand and also touched her inappropriately,” the official said.

Fed up with their sexual advances, the victim went home and narrated the incident to her parents, following which they filed a complaint against the professors, he said.

Further investigation is on, police said

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 17:13 IST