Two nursing officers at Delhi State Cancer Institution test positive for Covid-19

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 11:38 IST

Two nurses from the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) in Dilshad Garden tested positive for Covid-19 late Thursday night, just two days after a doctor from the preventive oncology department of the hospital tested positive for the infection.

The report of the two nurses—one male and one female, both in their 40s—came back positive among the samples of around 19 staff members that were sent for testing on suspicion of coming in direct contact with the doctor.

The out-patient clinic, that had been shut to sanitise the premises, will remain closed to ensure patients coming in do not get the disease.

“Most of the patients coming in for their check-up right now are the emergent cancer patients whose immune system is weak as it is. We cannot open the OPD even if there is a chance that they might get the infection,” said Dr BL Sherwal, medical director of the hospital.

Since the lockdown started only about 100 to 150 patients visited the clinics at the hospital. Usually, the OPD attendance is between 1,000 and 1,500.

After the two nurses tested positive, the hospital is looking at testing all its symptomatic staff members. “Now that two others have tested positive, we are looking at getting all other staff members who might be symptomatic tested,” said Dr Sherwal.

The hospital is also monitoring the 48 patients admitted to its wards for any symptoms of Covid-19.

A 35-year-old doctor from DSCI had tested positive on Tuesday and was admitted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital, near his house. His wife and child were admitted to Lok Nayak hospital on suspicion of having the infection.

It is, however, unclear where he got the infection from.

“He has no history of foreign travel or treating any Covid-19 patients. So, the source of the infection is still a question mark. His brother and sister-in-law did travel to UK in February, but they haven’t tested positive for the infection,” said an official from Delhi government health department.

This takes the number of healthcare workers affected in the city to at least ten. A doctor from the physiology department of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and his wife, who is none-months pregnant, tested positive for the disease on Thursday.