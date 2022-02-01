Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Two persons smuggling drugs from Pakistan held in J&K's Kupwara, 500g heroin seized
india news

Two persons smuggling drugs from Pakistan held in J&K's Kupwara, 500g heroin seized

According to an official statement, the duo tried to escape from a police naka (checkpoint).
The police team apprehended the duo and on personal search recovered the heroin. (File Photo)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 06:07 AM IST
ANI |

Kupwara police have arrested two smugglers and recovered 500 gms of heroin brought from Pakistan, said local police on Monday.

According to an official statement, the duo tried to escape from a police naka (checkpoint). Noticing the suspicious movement and deliberate intention to jump the naka, the police team apprehended the duo and on personal search recovered 230 gms of Heroin-like substance from Ishtiyaq Ahmad Qureshi, resident of Taad, and 270 gms of the banned drug from Basharat Hussain Shah resident of Padna Taad Karnah.

"From the preliminary investigations, it has transpired that the drugs have been smuggled to this side of Line of Control by the duo in conspiracy with the Pakistani nationals," says the official note.

An FIR has been filed under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 in Police Station Karnah.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
drugs smuggling pakistan jammu and kashmir kashmir heroin
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget Session Live Updates
Economic Survey
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP