Two protesters arrested in UP, six cops suspended for assault on students

Two people were arrested by police in connection with the alleged rioting and blocking of the railway track at Prayag Junction by some job aspirants, police said on Wednesday, adding that a case was lodged against around 1,000 unidentified persons. Six policemen were also suspended with immediate effect for using unnecessary force during the incident, which took place on Tuesday.

According to the police, job aspirants in large numbers tried to stop a train at the local railway station here on Tuesday, alleging anomalies in the results of non-technical popular category (NTPC) exam conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board last year.

A senior police official, however, told reporters that it appears that the arrested accused had taken “money from some political parties” to create unrest. A police team has been constituted to probe the incident from this angle. Police said the two arrested people have been identified as Pradeep Yadav and Mukesh Yadav while the search for the third suspect, Rajesh Sachin, is on. They had made inflammatory remarks on social media, police added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar said a video of the incident surfaced on social media late on Tuesday night, in which some policemen were seen using unnecessary force. The policemen, identified as Rakesh Bharti, SI Shailendra Yadav, SI Kapil Kumar Chahal and constables Mohammad Arif, Achhe Lal and Durvesh Kumar, have been suspended with immediate effect and departmental action is being taken against them, the SSP said.

The SSP said there is no quarrel between police and students and those who play with students’ future won’t be spared. He said in connection with the Tuesday’s incident, they have registered a case against 1,000 unidentified miscreants under 13 serious sections. The SSP said it appears that the miscreants “took money from some political parties to create unrest”.

“A team of 11 policemen along with local intelligence officials is identifying elements who were involved in creating ruckus and violence and inciting youths. Primary investigations have revealed that Rajesh Sachan played an important role in inciting youths through social media platforms. Rajesh has affiliation with some political organisations and it is suspected that the protest was funded. Protests were organised as a conspiracy for political gains during upcoming polls,” the SSP added.

On late Tuesday night, police launched search in Salori and Baghada areas where students stay in rented lodge. The widely circulated videos are purportedly of the police action in these areas, in which cops can be seen breaking doors of lodges and assaulting students with sticks.

A large number of students had gathered on the railway track but were chased down by police. The SSP said some of them pelted policemen with stones and hid in their hostel nearby. Police were trying to catch the culprits and some of the personnel used unnecessary force, which is visible in the video, he said.

“Police will not take action against innocent students but the trouble makers who in disguise of students caused violence will not be spared. They will be identified through available video footages and more of them will be arrested in coming days,” SSP said.

On Wednesday, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the state government over alleged mishandling of protesting students by police in Prayagraj. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused the state police of assaulting students and vandalising their hostels. Sharing a purported video of the incident on Twitter, she said, “It is highly condemnable that police in Prayagraj are thrashing students and vandalising their lodges and hostels.”