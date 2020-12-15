e-paper
Home / India News / Two Punjab farmers killed in road accident on Delhi-Chandigarh highway

Two Punjab farmers killed in road accident on Delhi-Chandigarh highway

The deceased have been identified as Gurpreet Singh (24) and Labh Singh (65), residents of Saphera village of Patiala district of Punjab

india Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 12:44 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Karnal
A farmer injured in the accident.
A farmer injured in the accident.(HT photo)
         

Two farmers returning from Delhi’s Singhu border were killed in a road accident as a light commercial vehicle hit their tractor-trailer on NH-44 (Delhi-Chandigarh highway) near Taraori town of Karnal district of Haryana on Tuesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Gurpreet Singh (24) and Labh Singh (65), residents of Saphera village of Patiala district of Punjab.

Three other farmers from the same village sustained injuries and they have been hospitalised.

Police said that as per the preliminary investigation, the incident took place around 2am on Tuesday when the vehicle hit the tractor-trailer from behind, causing it to overturn on the highway.

While Gurpreet died on the spot, Labh Singh died on the way to hospital. The other farmers were rushed to Karnal’s Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital.

Narender Singh, a farmer from Saphera, who was also in the trailer, said that Gurpreet was a bachelor and was the only son of a marginal farmer.

Police said the bodies have been sent for post mortem to Karnal civil hospital. Statements of the injured farmers have been recorded and action will be taken against the unknown driver, the police said.

