Two suspected Bodo militants killed in encounter in Assam’s Kokrajhar

Police said the incident took place near Bosabil, a forest village close to the Indo-Bhutan border.

india Updated: Nov 02, 2019 00:37 IST
Sadiq Naqvi
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
The encounter in Assam’s Kokrajhar district took place Thursday evening.
The encounter in Assam’s Kokrajhar district took place Thursday evening.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
         

Two suspected militants of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland were gunned down by the police in an encounter after they allegedly opened fire in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Thursday, officials said on Friday.

“Two armed persons died in the encounter with the police while two others escaped Thursday evening. We had information from a source that some people who claim to be from the NDFB(S) are engaged in extortion and will be visiting the village,” said TR Pegu, Additional Superintendent of Police, Kokrajhar, one of the four Bodo Territorial Area Districts.

The banned National Democratic Front of Bodoland’s faction led by B Saoraigwara is active in the area.

Pegu said the incident took place near Bosabil, a forest village close to the Indo-Bhutan border.

The police team had laid an ambush in a bamboo grove based on the tipoff and soon after it noticed four persons on two motorbikes approaching towards the village, Pegu claimed. “Since it was dark, the police directed the first bike to stop. They responded with a burst of fire. The police retaliated and later we found two persons were lying on the ground injured. They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced brought dead,” said Pegu adding they are yet to be identified. “We are trying to ascertain their identity and if they belong to NDFB(S),” he said.

The police said they recovered an AK series rifle, ammunition and some “incriminating documents” from the spot. “The other two persons on the second motorbike managed to flee,” Pegu said.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 00:37 IST

‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
