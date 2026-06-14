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Two suspended for power outage at Ashwini Vaishnaw's press conference in Jaipur

The action followed an inquiry into the June 11 incident, when a power failure at the state BJP headquarters interrupted Vaishnaw's media interaction.

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 09:26 am IST
PTI |
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The Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd has suspended an assistant engineer and an electrician for alleged negligence, and issued a charge-sheet to another officer days after a power outage disrupted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's press conference at the BJP office here.

The minister had to address reporters in the dark for around 10 minutes after electricity supply was disrupted thrice.(PTI)

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The action followed an inquiry into the June 11 incident, when a power failure at the state BJP headquarters interrupted Vaishnaw's media interaction.

The minister had to address reporters in the dark for around 10 minutes after electricity supply was disrupted thrice.

The power department and the state government faced criticism over the outage, caused by tripping at the 400 KV grid sub-station in Heerapura.

Taking serious note of the incident, Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar had appointed a three-member committee to investigate the matter and submit a report.

 
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