    Two teen athletes die by suicide at Kollam SAI hostel, probe on

    Two teenage athletes allegedly died by suicide in a SAI hostel in Kerala. Police found a note but no clear reason; investigations are ongoing.

    Updated on: Jan 16, 2026 6:42 AM IST
    By Vishnu Varma, Thiruvananthapuram
    Two teenage girl athletes allegedly died by suicide in their room at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel in Kerala’s Kollam district, police said on Thursday.

    Representational image. (iStock Photo)
    The victims, a 15-year-old from Kozhikode district and a 17-year-old from Thiruvananthapuram district, were found dead in their room in the early hours of Thursday. Hostel authorities had entered the room after the girls did not report for the morning training session and repeated knocks on the door went unanswered.

    “They were supposed to sleep in separate rooms, but spent the night in the same room on Thursday,” a senior officer at the Kollam East police station said on condition of anonymity. “We have recovered a suicide note from the room in which the girls stated that they were ending their lives. No specific reason has been given.” 

    The officer said that one of the girl’s post-mortem examination has been conducted. “Her body will be handed over to the families following completion of autopsies,” the officer added.

    According to officials aware of the details, while the 15-year-old was an athletics trainee, the 17-year-old was a kabaddi player.

    Police said that it will record statements of SAI officials and fellow hostel inmates to ascertain the reason behind the girls’ deaths. So far, the officer cited above said, the families of the girls have yet to come forward with any complaints before the police.

    Sports Authority of India authorities said that they were cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

