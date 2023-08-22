Two terrorists gunned down as army foils infiltration bid in Poonch district

Security forces killed two terrorists during an encounter and foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Monday. The spokesperson informed that army also detected “blood trails leading towards LoC” (File photo)

The encounter took place in Balakote sector of the district. The bodies of the slain terrorists could not be retrieved as they managed to flee across the LoC before succumbing to their injuries, suffered during a gunfight with the army, according to an Indian Army spokesperson.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal in a statement said, “Intelligence inputs received from multiple intelligence agencies and police revealed the presence of terrorists across the LoC waiting to enter from Balakote sector. Based on these inputs, a surveillance grid was placed and multiple ambushes were planted at suitable locations.”

On Monday morning, the army detected presence of two terrorists in Hamirpur area of Balakote sector.

“As the terrorists approached the ambush, they were challenged and then engaged with effective fire. This forced the terrorists to flee from the ambush site. However effective fire resulted in one terrorist falling down on the ground near the LoC,” said Col Bartwal. Additional troops were then moved into the area and search operations commenced on Monday afternoon, said the officials. The spokesperson informed that army also detected “blood trails leading towards LoC”.

“As per intelligence inputs the two terrorists, who attempted to infiltrate, were injured in army’s fire, but still managed to return across the LoC and later they succumbed to their injuries,” said the spokesperson.

During the search operation, an AK 47 rifle with two magazines, 30 rounds, two grenades and Pakistan origin medicines were recovered from the area.

