Two terrorists killed during encounter in Kashmir's Pulwama

At least two terrorists were killed during an encounter that broke out with security forces in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday morning, police officials familiar with the development said.

Inspector general of police in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI that a top JeM commander, Yasir Parray, and a foreign terrorist, identified as Furqan, were killed during the gunbattle that began in early hours in Qasba Yar area of Pulwama.

Kumar said Parray was an IED expert and was allegedly involved in several terrorism-related activities in the Union territory.

A search operation was underway.

Last month, the Central Reserve Police Force nabbed a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, Sarwir Ahmed Mir, from Pulwama's Mirgund area following a search operation and seized explosives from him.

(The is a developing story and will be updated with further details)