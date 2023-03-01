Two Australian universities will set up campuses in Gujarat: Pradhan

Two Australian Universities–Wollongong and Deakin–will soon set up campuses in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday, while emphasising that it will add a “glorious chapter” in the bilateral relationships of both countries.

Union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan (left/) and Australian counterpart Jason Clare (right) joined students and academicians for an interaction at Venkateshwara College (Twitter/@dpradhanbjp)

Pradhan was addressing an event at Delhi University’s Sri Venkateswara College where he was accompanied by Australian education minister Jason Clare who is on a four-day educational visit to India.

“At least 25 prestigious Indian universities have some kind of engagement with their counterparts in Australia and next week, another glorious chapter will be added to our journey as two prestigious Australian universities are coming to India,” Pradhan said.

The union minister added the formalities will be completed on the sidelines of the Australian Prime Minister’s visit to India scheduled for next week. Meanwhile, 10 new memorandum of understanding (MoUs) will be signed between both countries for educational tie-ups during the Australian minister visit to India.

“India wants to partner with Australia for quality, accessible and affordable education. Australia will be an important partner of India during its journey of becoming a developed country by 2047,” Pradhan said.

The Australian minister was accompanied by a delegation of 10 Vice Chancellors of Australian universities and other higher education leaders, including the University of Wollongong’s global brand ambassador and former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist.

In his address, Clare said that both countries would sign an important agreement on Thursday to come up with a mechanism for the mutual recognition of qualifications that will allow students to access education in both countries.

“It means that an Indian student can be sure that the degree that they obtain from an Australian University will be recognised if they want to continue further education here in India… I am advised by my department that this is the broadest and most favourable resignation agreement that India has signed with any country as of now,” Clare said.

“This is just the start. It is part of a two-step process. First, this is a mechanism to recognise qualification degrees. The second is to work together with professions on mutual recognition agreements so that Australian and Indian graduates will be able to practice professionally in either country…” he added.

The Australian minister also announced that Gilchrist, being the global brand ambassador of Wollongong University will be helping in setting up the university campus in India.