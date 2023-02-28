Home / Education / News / IIM Rohtak welcomes students of Mizoram for Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme

Published on Feb 28, 2023

IIM Rohtak welcomes students of Mizoram who reaches the capital for Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme.

By HT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Management (IIM Rohtak) on Tuesday welcomed and received students from Mizoram in New Delhi. The students reached the capital to participate in Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme.

As per a press release issued by IIM Rohtak, the Institute is the nodal institute for Haryana state for this initiative. A team of 24 students and 4 faculty members from Mizoram reached New Delhi to stay in Haryana Yuva Sangam under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme for a duration of 6 days.

On their arrival, the students were welcomed by Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatreya in the evening. The governor encouraged the students to consider this Yuva Sangam as an opportunity to learn and discover the diverse culture, history, and spirit of Haryana state. He added that this opportunity will inculcate the spirit of cultural awareness and nationalism among the youngsters of north east and rest of India, according to the press release.

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme of Govt. of India aims to enhance interaction & promote mutual understanding between people of different states/UTs through the concept of state/UT pairing. IIM Rohtak will carry out activities to promote a sustained and structured exchange in the areas of culture, traditions, tourism &a cuisine, and sharing of best practices with the students from Mizoram.

