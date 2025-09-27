Search
Sat, Sept 27, 2025
Two wetlands from Bihar get Ramsar tag

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 07:05 pm IST

Two wetlands from Bihar — Gokul Jalashaya in Buxar and Udaipur Jheel in West Champaran — have received the Ramsar tag, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav announced on Friday.

Visuals from the Gokul Jalashay wetland in Buxar district of Bihar. (Photo from X)

“India strengthens its commitment to wetlands conservation with the addition of two new Ramsar Sites from Bihar — Gokul Jalashay (448 ha) in Buxar district, and Udaipur Jheel (319 ha) in West Champaran district,” Yadav said on X.

Ramsar sites are wetlands of international importance designated under the Ramsar Convention, headquartered in Gland, Switzerland.

“This brings the total to 93 Ramsar Sites, spanning 13,60,719 hectares, underscoring India’s resolve to safeguard its rich wetland ecosystems for biodiversity, climate resilience, and sustainable livelihoods,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the addition of the two new Ramsar Sites as a proud moment for India’s environmental stewardship.

Responding to the post by Yadav on X, the PM said, “Wonderful news! Wetlands are vital to sustainable development. A special appreciation to the people of Bihar, who are showing in thought and action how to be at the forefront of environmental conservation.”

