Two who came in contact with Bihar’s first Covid-19 casualty, test positive

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 23:37 IST

Two persons who had come in contact with a 38-year old man, who returned from Qatar after contracting coronavirus and died last Sunday, have also tested positive for the virus, taking the number of positive cases to six in the state late Wednesday evening.

The two - a 35-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy - tested positive after their samples were sent to Patna’s Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRIMS), said its director Dr Pradeep Das.

The state authorities had sent a medical team to Munger to track all those who came in contact with the 38-year old man from that town. The team had taken oropharengyeal (nasal swab) samples of the family members as well as those who had come in contact with the man.

Das said the two samples, which tested positive, had come from a hospital in Munger. The two did not have any travel history.

Earlier, a 29-year old man from Patna who returned from Gujarat, had tested positive on Tuesday. He has been kept in the isolation ward of the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH), which has now been converted into a special hospital for Covid-19 in Bihar.

Sources said the Patna resident, who came to the city on March 9, initially underwent treatment at a private health facility before being referred to the NMCH on March 22. His sample was sent for test to the RMRMIS on March 23.

The other two Covid-19 cases are of a 45-year old woman and a 25-year-old man — both from Patna.

While the woman, whose son had returned from Italy earlier this month, is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Patna, the man who returned from Scotland, is at NMCH.

According to a health bulletin released by the state health department earlier in the day, 275 samples had been tested of which 268 were negative, while two samples were rejected and one result was awaited.

The number of coronavirus positive cases across the country rose to 606 on Wednesday.